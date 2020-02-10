Latest
Serious Time for Roger Stone

By
|
February 10, 2020 7:26 p.m.
I’m used to these various Trump associates getting what seem like extremely light sentences for various sorts of perjury, obstruction and the like. (Of course, many of those pled out, which makes a huge difference.) But federal prosecutors have recommended seven to nine years in prison for Roger Stone. Stone was convicted on multiple counts of obstruction, false statements and witness tampering.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
