Prosecutors Recommend Seven To Nine Year Prison Sentence For Roger Stone

Former campaign advisor to US President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, arrives at US District Court in Washington, DC on February 21, 2019.
By
|
February 10, 2020 6:53 p.m.
In a court filing Monday evening, prosecutors recommended to a federal judge that former Trump associate Roger Stone serves seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering during the Russia probe.

“Roger Stone obstructed Congress’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness,” prosecutors wrote in the filing. “And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law. For that, he should be punished in accord with the advisory Guidelines.”

Prosecutors argued in the filing that given how “Stone’s actions were not a one-off mistake” and that his false statements were not “made in the heat of the moment,” a prison sentence of  87 to 108 months — which is equivalent to around seven to nine years — is “appropriate.”

Stone is set to be sentenced next week after being found guilty on all of the counts against him, including obstruction, five counts of false statements, and witness tampering.

Stone was indicted in January 2019 by the Washington, D.C. grand jury that special counsel Robert Mueller empaneled for his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and related matters.

Read the court filing below:

Summer Concepcion
