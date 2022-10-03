Latest
Get A Load Of This Exclusive

“Sensitive Content”

By
|
October 3, 2022 12:22 p.m.

Twitter has flagged as “sensitive content” an abortion ad from former Congressman Max Rose. (This means that if you’ve set the check box that you don’t want to see images of crime scenes and beheadings the ad won’t show up for you.) This is the always hotly contested Staten Island seat, currently held by Republican Nicole Malliotakis. The ad is about a woman dying after she was unable to receive an abortion when her life was in danger.

Here’s the video.

It is, to put mildly, a highly upsetting ad. But there’s nothing graphic about it. It centers around a female doctor or nurse telling a husband “I’m sorry. There’s nothing we can do for her.” And then the sound of a heart monitor flatlining.

