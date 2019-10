Here are the nine GOP senators who have not signed on to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s tepid resolution condemning the impeachment process in the House:

Lamar Alexander (TN)

Susan Collins (ME)

Mike Enzi (WY)

Cory Gardner (CO)

Johnny Isakson (GA)*

Lisa Murkowski (AK)

Rob Portman (OH)

Mitt Romney (UT)

Dan Sullivan (AK)

*not seeking re-election