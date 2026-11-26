Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! And here’s our latest update on how the Silicon Valley right insists that Jensen Huang has been framed.
LATEST
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WH Official Warns Dem Oversight Could Provoke ‘Civil War’
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A Startup Tied to Donald Trump Jr. Could Get a Historic $15 Billion Loan From the Pentagon
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Cafe
Backlash Against Data Centers Helped Democrats Win the Midterms
11.26.26 | 7:00 am
The Franchise
Officials Drop Felony Charge Against One of the Most Shocking Democratic Winners of the Cycle
11.26.26 | 7:00 am