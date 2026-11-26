Womack Beat Moore By 6,500 Votes

LaKesha Womack’s upset in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District has all the hallmarks of other stunning Democratic victories this cycle: a political newcomer beat a powerful, moneyed incumbent in a red district without a cent of outside spending to support her.

But Womack’s race had an additional wrinkle making her win even more unbelievable. In mid-October, at a Polk County campaign event, she was served with a criminal summons connected to her failure to return a rental car seven years earlier.

The felony charge generated just about the only news coverage the race got. Rep. Tim Moore (R-NC), the incumbent and influential former speaker of the state House of Representatives, used it in attack ads.

And on Nov. 3, Womack beat Moore by about 6,500 votes.

A North Carolina district attorney announced Tuesday that his office is voluntarily dismissing the charge.

Mecklenburg County DA Spencer Merriweather III said in a statement that Womack had settled up with the rental company, which did not want to pursue further prosecution. Womack had rented the car for a third time on October 7, 2019, and it wasn’t returned until law enforcement recovered it that December, according to the statement.

Womack has said that she didn’t know about the criminal summons, as she was homeless and dealing with a medical emergency at the time. The case had lain dormant since 2020 until authorities reissued the summons and served Womack at the October campaign event.

She called the summons politically motivated, and told reporters during new member orientation before the charge was dropped: “I mean, we have a president with 34 felonies, so even if I receive one, that just means I’m qualified to be president.”

“For almost seven years Ms. Womack was unaware a criminal summons had been issued,” her attorney, Harold Cogdell Jr., said in a statement. “Upon learning of this unresolved matter, Ms. Womack promptly and fully resolved this matter with the rental car company,”

Moore’s defeat was all the more shocking given that he had drawn his own district during statewide redistricting that aimed to give Republicans 11 seats in Congress to Democrats’ three. Instead, Democrats perfectly flipped the split, netting 11 seats to Republicans’ three.

Peltola Certified As Incoming Alaska Senator

The Alaska Division of Elections officially certified the midterm results, including the Senate race, Monday — an outcome Republicans seriously sought to prevent before the size of the blue wave rendered their efforts futile. The federal court case to delay certification until it could be determined which of the Dans Sullivan voters intended to choose is wrapping up, and groups led by the ACLU are pushing for Justice Department lawyers to be sanctioned for “exploiting the legal process” with a “frivolous lawsuit.”

“This conduct is not normal,” a recent ACLU filing read. “It is deeply corrosive to our democracy, our national institutions, and the rule of law. Sanctions are warranted.”

The Alaska Department of Public Safety and Justice Department officials claim that their investigations in the Dan Sullivan subterfuge are ongoing.

Arizona Dems Can Use New Trifecta to Undo Republican Voter Restrictions

Elections have consequences, and this is a big one. The blue takeover of the battleground state will make it harder for Republicans to try to overturn 2028 election results — but it’ll also let Democrats unwind years of old-school GOP voter restrictions.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D) laid out his short-term wishlist to Votebeat: