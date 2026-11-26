Trump official Peter Navarro was doing some very important White House business on Wednesday morning. Just kidding: The assistant to the president and director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy actually spent two hours guest-hosting for another one of President Donald Trump’s former advisers, Steve Bannon, on the “War Room” podcast.

After informing the audience on the right-wing Real America’s Voice network that he would be filling in “for the admiral,” Navarro issued a dire warning and predicted the country could descend into violent turmoil if Democrats investigate the conduct of the Trump administration now that they are poised to take control of Congress.

“Democrats won the midterms on gas and grocery prices. Now, they promise to spend the next two years waging lawfare against Trump officials,” Navarro said. “That’s a recipe for either a Republican president in 2029 or civil war.”

Since their sweeping victories in this month’s elections, multiple top Democrats have indicated they plan to investigate the myriad allegations of misconduct swirling around the Trump White House, including the president’s family profiting off of business deals and the administration’s failure to release the files related to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Other Trump allies have responded to the possible probes by vowing to retaliate with criminal charges.

Navarro vowed to spend the first hour of his broadcast going “hard” on what he called “lawfare” against Trump. This largely consisted of him running through various personal beefs and grievances related to the four months he spent in prison for refusing to cooperate with subpoenas from a previous congressional investigation, the House January 6 Select Committee.

During the second hour of the show, Navarro was, as he put it, “all over” Dr. Anthony Fauci for his role in the government’s response to the COVID pandemic. Navarro repeatedly promoted his book “Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison” and made his case that the doctor should be prosecuted and jailed. In other words, Navarro has no problem waging “lawfare” as long as he and his allies are the ones doing it.