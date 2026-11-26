This article was originally published at ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.

In what would rank among the largest government loans in U.S. history, the Pentagon is considering extending $15 billion to a California-based startup with financial ties to Donald Trump Jr., according to interviews and records reviewed by ProPublica.

The award would be one of the biggest the federal government has given to a firm connected to the Trump family and would go to a defense contractor with a largely untested track record.

The startup, Hadrian Automation, has attracted over a billion dollars in private investment in recent months on the promise that it can build factories that use AI and robots to more efficiently produce precision components for defense, aerospace and other industries.

If approved, the loan would be almost twice the value of the entire company, based on estimates from a round of financing this summer. Hadrian announced that round of investment included “major participation by 1789 Capital,” the venture capital firm that Trump Jr. joined as a partner after his father was elected in November 2024. 1789 also invested in the company in 2025.

A spokesperson for 1789 Capital said it holds a “minority stake” in Hadrian, but the total size of its share has not been disclosed.

The potential loan is 10 times the size of the largest deal the Pentagon has made in a recent lending spree.

According to Pentagon documents, a loan to Hadrian would be used to build a dozen “automated factories” in a partnership with other defense companies and potentially commercial ones to expand production of munitions, drones and other equipment.

The U.S. military has been dealing with a severe shortage of some types of munitions because of the wars in Ukraine and Iran, though it’s unclear if the factories are an attempt to address those particular shortages.

The size and structure of the deal would form an interdependence between the company and the federal government that could run afoul of long-standing guidance on how to protect taxpayer money, former Defense Department officials said. The government would use taxpayer money to vastly expand a fledgling defense contractor, which it would then presumably award contracts to, essentially paying the company money that it could use to repay the loan.

Pentagon staff have also raised several concerns about Hadrian, including its ability to expand and hire fast enough, the documents show.

The loan is under consideration weeks before Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress. The party’s leaders have vowed to use their new oversight powers to scrutinize the raft of contracts and other actions by the Trump administration that have financially benefited the Trump family and others who work in the administration or have ties to it.

Since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, firms in which his elder sons hold stakes have won billions of dollars in federal backing. ProPublica recently reported on the Trump administration awarding nearly $40 million to one company to screen for Ebola and other infectious diseases. We also revealed how a White House aide intervened to secure a Pentagon loan of $620 million to Vulcan Elements, a rare earth magnet startup, a few months after 1789 Capital invested in it.

Responding to a question about whether the White House, Trump Jr. or 1789 lobbied for the loan, the Pentagon said in a statement that no company receives preferential treatment. “Outside affiliations, investors, or political connections play absolutely no role in the Department’s funding decisions.”

A Pentagon spokesperson also cast the loan discussions with Hadrian as being in “early stages” and disputed that the potential deal was for $15 billion. The spokesperson characterized the size of the Hadrian loan that is under discussion as not extraordinary, saying multibillion-dollar deals with other companies had been agreed to but not yet announced.

In a statement, 1789 Capital said it does not get involved in government contracts sought by the companies it invests in but is excited about Hadrian. “Our thesis is to invest in American companies that are rebuilding domestic industrial capacity and reducing dependence on China for critical supply chains that underpin our economy. Hadrian embodies the opportunity we see to strengthen America’s productive capabilities while pursuing compelling returns for our investors.”

Trump Jr.’s lawyer, Alan Garten, said his client played no role in Hadrian being considered for any contract and has no involvement with the company’s operations. “Don is a private citizen who has been building businesses and investing in companies since long before his father first ran for public office. He holds no government position and has never sought to influence government policies, regulations or decisions to advance or benefit his personal business interests,” his lawyer said.

Hadrian did not respond to requests for comment.

In the past, Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have described themselves as passive investors who aren’t involved in federal award decisions and said it is not a conflict for companies they hold an interest in to win government contracts.

1789 Capital’s first investment in Hadrian was announced in July of last year. That round of investments was co-led by conservative billionaire investor Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. Hadrian said it would use that money to expand its shipbuilding and naval defense capabilities, and build a sprawling new factory in Arizona.

This March, the company announced a deal to make submarine parts for the Navy, which committed up to $900 million to the effort. And in July, Hadrian’s CEO became a significant donor to Republican groups, contributing nearly a half million dollars, campaign filings show.

1789’s second investment in Hadrian was announced in August in a round of financing that included participation from institutional investment managers. “This is just the beginning,” 1789 wrote in a LinkedIn post about the funding round.

It’s unclear when the Pentagon began considering Hadrian for the loan. But defense documents cite the August funding round that Trump Jr.’s firm was part of. It’s also not clear if the White House played any role in Hadrian’s being considered, though defense documents about the deal mention the “White House and DoW leadership’s expressed need for advanced manufacturing” — which Hadrian specializes in.

In response to questions to the White House, an administration official said Hadrian reached out to the Pentagon proposing a loan and that “It is at an extremely early stage.” (The documents ProPublica reviewed show specific terms being considered by the Pentagon for the loan and discussions of its merits and risks.)

At the March ribbon cutting for the first of three factories to be built for submarine parts and systems for the Navy, Hadrian’s Australian-born founder, Chris Power, promised a radical change to defense manufacturing. “The number-one problem that the Navy’s identified is we can’t find enough skilled workers, so we have to automate our way out of this problem,” he told reporters. The factory will be run on its artificial intelligence software, called Opus, which Power said would make his production line more efficient and nimble.

The Navy “can’t hire enough people and the primes can’t hire enough people because there aren’t enough trained people to do it,” he said, referring to major defense contractors. “We need to automate and have people running multiple robots in a new way of doing things versus replacing jobs.”

Venture capital firms are betting heavily that the marriage of AI and robotics will lead to major upheaval in manufacturing sectors, investing $33 billion — more than all of last year — in just the first half of 2026, according to data from PitchBook.

When it comes to defense contracting, analysts have said that they expect only a handful of companies will succeed, with a wave of consolidations to follow. A mega Defense Department contract for Hadrian could position it as just such a winner — even as the company has shared few details publicly about what its AI-powered factories have so far been able to produce. In testimony before Congress last year, Power said only that the company had successfully fabricated parts for “missile systems, fighter jets, spacecraft and naval vessels.”



Power started the company in 2020, saying he moved to the U.S. with just $6,000 and began cold-calling manufacturers looking to develop an idea to understand their operations and probe for bottlenecks. Much of the aerospace and defense industries, he found, relied on small shops with experts who were close to retirement. The solution, he decided, was automation.

Hadrian executives told Forbes in 2024 that the company spent its first two years trying to replicate components for two companies using its automation software in a small demonstration factory in California. It never named the companies or said which components it was able to replicate. It hired employees away from Elon Musk companies SpaceX and Tesla. It also hired employees from defense contractors Anduril, Raytheon and Palantir. Hadrian has also drawn investments from high-profile Silicon Valley funds, including Andreessen Horowitz and Altimeter Capital. The company has not released a recent employee count, but outside estimates put it at a few hundred.

This year, Hadrian has announced openings of new plants faster than outside analysts have been able to assess how well its operations are working. Mesa, Arizona, officials celebrated opening the company’s third factory in January. The ribbon cutting for its fourth, in Alabama for the Navy, took place in March, with Hadrian saying full production would begin in a couple of years.

A multibillion-dollar investment in Hadrian could push the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital far beyond the purpose for which it was approved and funded by Congress, some former defense officials said.

The office was created during the Biden administration to fill holes in the country’s industrial base so that the U.S. can stop relying on China, its top rival, to equip its own military. Under Trump, the lending unit has greatly expanded and focused on issuing loans to private companies to develop production of rare earth minerals and other technologies that have both commercial and military applications. That need has been elevated as the president’s tariff wars have heightened concerns that China could cut off the flow of critical minerals needed to produce high-tech weapons. The firms receiving loans generally make their money by supplying both defense contractors and other private-sector businesses.

But the idea of loaning money to Hadrian in hopes that it grows to become a major source of military munitions has sparked concerns within the Pentagon that the company would become reliant largely on the federal government.

When Congress created the Office of Strategic Capital, it included language prohibiting the OSC from making loans for projects with only military applications. A Pentagon document describing the proposed Hadrian loan indicates that the firm’s new factories would expand the U.S. capability to manufacture munitions and precision components for military use. The document states that Hadrian factories could “pivot rapidly to commercial applications.”

The former defense officials said the U.S. government might face allegations that it would be giving a distinct advantage to Hadrian over potential competitors. Other businesses could challenge whether the company is winning bids or subcontracting work on its merits or so that taxpayers do not lose on their capital investment.

David Lorch, a political appointee who heads up OSC, would have to sign off on the loan. Lorch previously worked at Cerberus, the private equity firm founded by Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg. It’s unclear if Feinberg or others in the Trump administration would also have to approve the deal because of its size.

A former defense official familiar with the OSC said a Hadrian loan of that magnitude could put the lending unit’s credibility in jeopardy with the incoming Congress, which would likely have to approve additional funds to allow it to continue issuing new loans.

“OSC is clearly a powerful tool to advance national security. But its ability to invest and access to long-term funding are tenuous,” the official said. “Some senior leaders seemingly want to use it as a pot of money for deals that exceed its mandate.”

In the past, Trump Jr. and his firm have said he does not discuss the companies he invests in with federal officials. In his public comments, he has shown a personal interest in defense tech and has criticized cronyism in defense spending.

The Office of Strategic Capital was also behind the decision to give hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to Vulcan Elements just months after Trump Jr.’s venture firm invested in the company.

Of the dozens of companies the Pentagon was considering funding at the time, Vulcan’s was the only deal brought forward by a top aide to the president, ProPublica previously reported. After defense officials got the White House request, they asked Pentagon staff to move at an unusually rapid pace, and staff worked late nights and with little sleep to get the loan through in a matter of weeks.

The Pentagon denied any preferential treatment, and Trump Jr. said he played no role in the deal.