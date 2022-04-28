Where Things Stand: Roger Born-Again Stone Warns Of ‘Satanic Portal’ Above White House

I will admit: I have watched every episode ever of the documentary-style “Ghost Trackers” and “Haunted,” as well as the fictionalized adaptations of the hauntings of “Bly Manor” and “Hill House.”

If there’s a fleck of dust in a dark room and you wanna call it an orb, I’m there.

But Roger Stone could perhaps stand to watch a few episodes of “Ghost Brothers” or “Haunted Towns” — particularly the episodes when they talk about how basic things like light reflections work — before he starts proclaiming evidence of “satanic portals.”

The infamous Trump ally recently appeared on an episode of “Elijah Streams,” which is the podcast version of the Elijah List website that proclaims to publish credible modern day prophecies as they come down the pike. A quick browse reveals the website may be just another arm of QAnon, particularly focused on the idea that the Christian God is using Donald Trump to save America.

Anyways, Stone’s appearance on the show was first noted by Right Wing Watch. In it, Stone reveals that he’s recently become a Christian, prompted by Trump’s pardoning. So as a born again Christian, he apparently has developed a new belief in the power of prayer, a not uncommon value for Christians and one that you will not see me malign here. Stone refers to it as a type of “spiritual warfare.”

He then calls on Christians to join him in prayer to defeat some orange orb that he claims lives in the sky above President Biden’s White House — a “satanic portal,” if you will. Here’s a picture of it:

Wait so Roger Stone is reinventing himself as a religious nutbar now? Let me go out on a limb and suggest this might be some kind of grift.https://t.co/hbaLUAz5tZ — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) April 28, 2022

I thought the same as Waldman before I watched the video of the podcast, but Stone appears to be … taking this all very seriously. He claims that a friend sent him multiple photos of the “satanic portal” that he believes sits above the White House morning and night. And it only appeared conveniently after Trump left the White House, when Biden entered.

“It’s like a swirling cauldron,” Stone said. “I’ve tried to find some natural explanation: a reflection or an aerostat balloon for weather. No. I sent a personal friend down there — he thought I was crazy — I said, ‘Do me a favor, go down there, use a regular digital camera and see what you see.’”

Okay.

“There you can see it,” Stone said as the photo flashed across the screen. “It’s very, very clear. It doesn’t move, day or night. It’s harder to see during the day, but you see it at night. And I’m absolutely convinced about the inherent evil of what’s going on in the White House, what’s going on in the country, and I think it’s imperative that people know about this, that people of good faith and Christians know about this, and we begin a national, essentially a prayer assault to close the portal.”

I’m no expert, but my hours of “reality” haunted TV bingeing has taught me a few things about stuff like, the moon, lit-up buildings, reflections, imaginations, fear and the devil himself.

Who’s gonna tell him?

