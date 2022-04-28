MTG Still Can’t Recall Proposing Martial Law Even After CNN Published Her Text Proposing It

Days after CNN published her text to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 17 about then-President Donald Trump potentially declaring martial law to stay in power, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is still claiming ignorance about ever sending such a text.

But if she did send it, the lawmaker argued on Fox News Wednesday night, then technically the message doesn’t say outright that Trump should declare martial law — if that’s even her text, which she doesn’t remember sending anyway.

In a mealy-mouthed response to CNN’s report, Greene feebly tried to imply that it was possible it wasn’t her text, but didn’t explicitly deny that it was.

“Well, those are reportedly my text messages. I think if people read them for themselves — if those are my text messages — they clearly say that I wasn’t calling for that,” she said. “I actually said that’s something I don’t know about.”

When Fox News host Laura Ingraham tried to get Greene to confirm that she “never” advocated for martial law, the GOP congresswoman, rather than confirming that, echoed her previous claims that she couldn’t “recall” ever doing so.

“But if you put that text message up, it’s clear and easy to read that — if that’s my text messages and that’s what they’re reporting, I don’t recall if they are, but if they are — those text messages do not say calling for martial law. It says I don’t know about that,” Greene told the Fox host.

Per CNN, the full text of Greene’s message to Meadows read: “In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall [sic] law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

It was unclear whether Meadows ever replied to her message.

During a hearing on Friday in a group of voters’ bid to get Greene disqualified from office, the far-right lawmaker repeatedly claimed under oath that she couldn’t “recall” being involved in Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election — including whether or not she’d advocated for him to declare martial law.

