Where Things Stand: Here’s The Resume Santos Gave Nassau County GOP, Fake GPA And All

While announcing their committee’s call for freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from Congress today, Nassau County GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo, Jr. let a little bit of news slip.

“I remember specifically, I’m into sports a little bit, that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship,” Cairo said, while walking reporters through a handful of other publicly known things that Santos had lied about on his resume.

“What can I tell ya,” he said. Peep his fellow party officials giggling in the background.

Nassau County Republican Party Chair Joseph Cairo says Rep. George Santos (R-NY) claimed he had been a volleyball "star" at Baruch College — which he did not attend — and led his team to a "league championship." pic.twitter.com/fjIp3n1Yo2 — The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2023

The Nassau County GOP’s rundown of the various lies — “embellishments,” as Santos has put it repeatedly — added to our understanding of all of the various life achievements that Santos has straight up made up since he began his campaign last year. While announcing the committee’s decision to call for Santos’ resignation, Cairo acknowledged that the county Republican Party has been pretty lax about vetting candidates in the past. Santos was a rude awakening. And as more and more lies have spilled out into the open in the past month, the committee decided to revise its process for screening candidates that it intends to back, Cairo said.

“We are now going to change our process, shame on me for believing people, but over the years we’ve gone through a similar process and we have many fine elected officials and many fine candidates who were unsuccessful,” he said, adding later: “Our vetting process has to go much deeper. We have to really investigate background now. It’s sad but it’s true.”

The New York Times this afternoon obtained the copy of the exact resume that duped Nassau County officials. It’s the first time we’ve seen a physical copy of Santos’ supposed academic and employment achievements, made even more jarring by the inclusion of specific dates related to his past work and details about his education, like his GPA — the kinds of details that are easy to look up.

In it, he describes himself as an “Enthusiastic leader able to provide a high level of service and enthusiasm for building positive experiences with a history of transforming inefficient, underperforming operations into successful enterprises.”

He lists “currency and coin counter” as a skill.

