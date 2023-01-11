Latest
George Santos during a press conference
23 mins ago
Inside George Santos’ Madcap Campaign: ‘Things Were Not On The Up And Up’
58 mins ago
Report: Lee Tells Lawmakers She Is Running For Senate In CA
3 hours ago
Nassau County New York GOPers Call On Santos To Resign
4 hours ago
Timeline: George Santos’s Hazy Path to Capitol Hill

Attention-Loving Gaetz Agrees With Dems: Keep C-SPAN Cameras In Congress

Looks like Gaetz can be bipartisan when it comes to vanity...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: U.S. Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after getting into an argument with Rep.-elect Mike Rogers (R-AL) in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: U.S. Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after getting into an argument with Rep.-elect Mike Rogers (R-AL) in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 11, 2023 10:54 a.m.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced an amendment to the House rules on Tuesday to allow C-SPAN to independently operate cameras on the House floor during regular proceedings. A handful of Democrats plan to introduce a similar proposal this week. 

The amendment Gaetz is sponsoring would require the speaker of the House to allow C-SPAN to broadcast the floor proceedings in a similar fashion to what we saw in last week’s speaker elections. That means instead of static wide angles, C-SPAN cameramen would be able to zoom in on certain members, show conversations between representatives and give viewers a better sense of what is going on on the House floor.

Gaetz is all for the close-ups, especially after C-SPAN cameras broadcasted Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) having a very intense conversation with him when he voted “present” following round 14 of the speakership votes Friday night. Another incident involving Gaetz that night got a lot of attention too: C-SPAN cameras captured Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) being physically restrained as he aggressively confronted Gaetz during the speaker election.

“I’ve received a lot of feedback from constituents about how interesting it was and that you were able to see in real time how our government is functioning, what alliances are being created, what discussions are being had, what animated moments drive the action,” Gaetz told Fox News Digital. “And the pool view of the Congress is antiquated and a little boomer-fied.”

The amendment requires a minimum of four C-SPAN cameras to broadcast and record floor proceedings.

On Tuesday, C-SPAN also formally requested that Speaker McCarthy allow their cameras to cover Congress “on behalf of our network and all Congressionally-accredited news organizations.”

“If ongoing coverage of sessions by C-SPAN is not acceptable to the Congress, we request that you at least revisit the rules that permit C-SPAN and other independent journalists to cover key legislative sessions,” C-SPAN co-CEO Susan Swain’s said in her letter.

For years, C-SPAN has been making requests to record floor proceedings in a similar fashion to what we saw during the speaker election, but year after year they’re requests have been denied by the Speaker in charge. So typically cameras are fixed and are controlled by the House Recording Studio instead of C-SPAN.

But with no rules on the House floor last week, C-SPAN seized the moment to show us what we’ve been missing. And since last week’s entertaining approach, the support for C-SPAN having operational control of the cameras on the floor has been mounting. 

“I have talked to a handful of colleagues and I have yet to encounter one who didn’t view the broader transparency as a net positive,” Gaetz added. “”It’s interesting to see how our leaders communicate with one another, and it’s humanizing.”

Several other members have also voiced their support for the idea, including Reps. Mark Pocan (D-WI) and Chip Roy (R-TX).

“Last week’s @CSPAN coverage was worthy of an Oscar,” Pocan tweeted on Monday. “That’s why I’m introducing legislation requiring House cameras to continue to capture the full Chamber & not just what the Speaker wants.”

Pocan is also expected to introduce a resolution to “require continued broadcasting of the full House chamber during legislative business consistent with the broadcasts that occurred on January 3-6, 2023,” according to Roll Call. But it wouldn’t give C-SPAN exclusive access, an aide told the news outlet.

Democrats Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) and Rep. Donald Payne (D-NJ) are co-sponsoring the resolution. 

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: