WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia stand for a photo with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and other particip...

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia stand for a photo with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and other participants at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center on November 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. The forum is intended to bring together business leaders, innovators and political leaders with the goal of strengthening economic ties and promoting investment between the United States and Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS