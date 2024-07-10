Latest
9 hours ago
Often In Dissent, Sometimes Alone, Jackson Lays Out Progressive Vision For The Court
23 hours ago
Feds Say They’ve Unraveled A Russian Bot Network
1 day ago
Lies, Lewd Texts, ‘Sexualized Relationship’ At Center Of Trump-Appointed Fed Judge’s Abrupt Resignation
1 day ago
Big Lie-Pilled Officials Are Now In Charge Of Election Admin In Counties Across The U.S.

Readers Chime in #3

By
|
July 10, 2024 2:49 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

From TPM Reader BR

I was hoping with AOC’s statement and the CBC backing Biden the other day we’d be converging on riding with Biden through the end.

I don’t care who the nominee is, I just want to win, and it made sense to me that Biden is it. In the last 24 hours a bunch of prominent Dems, elected and not, purposefully and not, undid the last week of progress towards that goal. That more than anything takes away my hope for the election. Biden stumbling didn’t bother me though it was his fault for creating this mess — he can, as he says, get back up — and as long as folks back him up and put in the work then we win.

But the fact that when the chips are down the party can’t get its act together doesn’t bode well for the election.

Biden, Harris, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, Clyburn, Sanders, AOC, and the other key leaders of factions of the party need to sit down at Camp David and sort this out. And then that’s it. This can’t go on any longer.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Readers Chime In #7
    By
    |
    July 10, 2024 3:33 p.m.

    A fairly vitriolic note from TPM Reader JD … Just to be clear, I was absolutely on team Biden is the nominee…

  • Readers Chime in #6
    By
    |
    July 10, 2024 3:04 p.m.

    From TPM Reader WH … I echo AO’s sentiment. While I agree with yesterday’s Morning Memo that the coverage has…

  • Readers Chime In #5
    By
    |
    July 10, 2024 3:00 p.m.

    From TPM Reader SS … I didn’t watch the debate for various reasons (was on vacation and busy with kids.). …

  • Readers Chime in #4
    By
    |
    July 10, 2024 2:50 p.m.

    From TPM Reader JH … I’m writing because I’m not sure I get the panic and hysteria some of your…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: