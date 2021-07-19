Put Up Or Shut Up

The Republican plan in the Senate for months has been to cause delay and create uncertainty. As Democrats got behind a global reconciliation outline last week, Republicans insisted they needed more time to finalize the bipartisan mini-bill. Now Chuck Schumer says it’s got to come to a vote this week. No more delays. We’re live-blogging that story is it unfolds on Capitol Hill.
4 hours ago agoKeep Your Eye On the Ball: A Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Is Not The Main Event
18 hours ago ago‘Not Enough’: Surgeon General Says Tech Giants Can Do More To Fight COVID Misinformation
21 hours ago agoPortman: IRS Provision Off The Table In Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan After GOP Outcry
|July 19, 2021 11:34 a.m.
We’re now more than two weeks into Donald Trump publicly insisting that the January 6th insurrection was a righteous act…
|July 19, 2021 10:26 a.m.
There’s no longer any question. We’re in the midst of a wave of new COVID infections, driven largely by the…
|July 17, 2021 1:36 p.m.
I’ve written repeatedly over recent months about the politics of opacity in the Biden era. The debates that are in…