Pretty Passive

As you know, I’ve been pressing the simple point that we don’t have any information about the injury to the President’s ear or what caused it other than a social media post from the President on Truth Social a few hours after the Saturday afternoon shooting. That’s not just inadequate. It’s frankly bizarre. Someone did just flag to me that two days ago the Times made a very oblique reference to this in an article devoted to Congressman Ronny Jackson’s description of changing the gauze on Trump’s ear on his flight to Milwaukee (“Former White House Doctor Describes Tending To Trump’s Wounded Ear“). That article says in passing: “So far, only Mr. Trump has described his injuries; his team has not provided any formal medical briefing to the public since the shooting.” And that’s it.

As I’ve noted, Trump was wounded as a result of someone shooting at him. It’s entirely possible he was grazed by one of the bullets. I would say it’s my assumption. But we should have some report either from federal law enforcement or the doctors who treated him on what happened. And I can’t say what my assumption is based on other than the fact that Trump said it and virtually no one is questioning it. The Times and the rest of the press with the institutional heft to get answers to these kinds of questions have so far either not asked or at least not described any efforts to get more information on this. The fact that they’re devoting entire articles to supporters like Ronny Jackson replacing the gauze on Trump’s ear somewhat drives home that lack of focus.

The only other information on this is that Trump and his campaign have refused to allow the doctors at the local medical center where he was treated to speak to the press about what happened. They can do that. It’s important to remember that Trump is a private citizen. So his medical care is, in a formal sense, as private as anyone else’s. And in fairness to him, his non-transparency about his medical records long predates this incident.

As I’ve said, bringing this up means sticking your neck out a bit. I think the established national press is being so passive about this because it feels awkward to ask. And they’re probably afraid they’ll be accused of mistreating Trump or discounting his bravery. But that’s not a good reason or excuse. It’s very literally a major historical event. It’s a massive news event. The grounds are crawling with something like half the people in federal law enforcement. It’s crazy not to ask for some official accounting of what happened.