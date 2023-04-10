Please Do This Today

Latest
April 10, 2023 1:30 p.m.
I’ve alluded a few times to the fact that TPM Publisher Joe Ragazzo and I went into this year’s Annual TPM Membership drive with no little trepidation. But the response has been pleasantly surprising and gratifying. We’re more than half way toward our goal for the drive after one week. If you’d considered joining please take a moment to do so today. Like, if you’re considering it, literally take a moment right now, take out your wallet and click here. It’s easy, will take you a couple minutes tops and you’ll be glad you did.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
