Please Do This Today

I’ve alluded a few times to the fact that TPM Publisher Joe Ragazzo and I went into this year’s Annual TPM Membership drive with no little trepidation. But the response has been pleasantly surprising and gratifying. We’re more than half way toward our goal for the drive after one week. If you’d considered joining please take a moment to do so today. Like, if you’re considering it, literally take a moment right now, take out your wallet and click here. It’s easy, will take you a couple minutes tops and you’ll be glad you did.
Latest
3 hours agoTennessee Dem Justin Jones Reappointed To His House Seat By Vote Of 36–0
5 hours agoCongress Members Announce Hearing, Demand Chief Justice Investigate Clarence Thomas’ Trips
7 hours agoWhite House Says It Won’t Heed Calls To Ignore Kacsmaryk’s Mifepristone Ruling
8 hours agoJustice Department Asks For ‘Clarification’ After Dueling Mifepristone Rulings
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|April 10, 2023 10:57 a.m.
Today is the anniversary of a raid you may not know about. If you do, the date likely doesn’t ring…
-
|April 8, 2023 11:33 a.m.
There are few better examples of the right-wing corruption of the federal judiciary than what happened yesterday down in Amarillo,…
-
|April 7, 2023 5:07 p.m.
We are trying to add 15 new members by the end of the day to close out the the first…