Latest
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, to announce the Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates following a two-day meeting. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
1 day ago
Yellen Updates X-Date, Says US Will Hit The Debt Limit On June 5
1 day ago
House Freedom Caucus Demand Yellen ‘Show Her Math’ On June 1 X-Date Amid Talk Of Possible ‘Deal’
1 day ago
Will A Storm Of AI-Generated Misinfo Flood The 2024 Election? A Few Dems Seek To Get Ahead Of It
2 days ago
Texas House Committee Wants Paxton Impeached

Paxton Impeached

By
|
May 27, 2023 6:35 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

The Texas State House impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton by an overwhelming vote of 121-23. Under Texas state law Paxton is immediately suspended from office pending his Senate trial.

Having watched some of today’s debate I was surprised that the vote was so lopsided. At the end of the day he’s a notorious crook. I don’t know enough about the internal politics of the Texas House GOP caucus to know how much factionalism played a role. But as I said, he’s a notorious crook and it’s shocking he managed to remain as long as he did as the state’s highest law enforcement officer. Maybe that’s what it came down to.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: