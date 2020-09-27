Latest
Parscale Hospitalized After Barricading Himself in Home with Guns

September 27, 2020 9:01 p.m.

Deposed Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has been hospitalized on a psychiatric hold after barricading himself in his Ft. Lauderdale home and threatening to harm himself with a firearm. According to a local press report, “Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a home in reference to an armed male attempting suicide Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the wife of the man who told them her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the house and was threatening to harm himself.”

Parscale’s wife apparently called 911, telling police her husband was threatening to kill himself.

According to the Sun Sentinel there was a stand off of some sort with a SWAT team. “Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he received a text message saying that there was a SWAT team standoff at Parscale’s home.” Said Trantalis: “I’m glad he didn’t do any harm to himself or others I commend our SWAT team for being able to negotiate a peaceful ending to this.”

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
