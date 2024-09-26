Latest
On Language and Predation

By
|
September 26, 2024 2:51 p.m.
From TPM Reader LS …

I had a different response to Trump’s words. At first it was visceral disgust mixed with fear. Then the memories kicked in. This is the kind of talk the man who raped me said.  It was some version of that I was going to like the experience, which was deeply untrue. And that I wouldn’t tell anyone if I knew what was best for me. 

I’ve known for years Trump is a sexual predator but it was still jarring to see the man convict himself with his own words.

Once again, on that emotional irrational level, I don’t understand why this race is so close. But Trump does tap into that well of dark emotions, that maelstrom of vengeance and fury. 

This ties into why the downballot races are markedly better for Democrats. The other Republicans can’t match Trump’s emotional appeal and voters’ analytical logical brain works better. 

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
