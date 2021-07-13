Latest
Oh Well

By
|
July 13, 2021 11:31 a.m.

As noted, fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul’s decision to show up for work on Monday as though nothing had happened was deprived of some drama and charge since he was logging on from the home office in his mansion in New York. He found his login credentials had been revoked. “I’m here to do the job, but I can’t do anything with the communications shut down.”

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
