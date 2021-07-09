The Low Drama of Work From Home

Work from home has been a boon or a loss for people across the US. Now it’s deprived just-fired former Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul of some what appears to be some much-desired drama. In their write-up of Saul’s firing, which didn’t note that TPM reported the news first but we totally don’t care about those things, the Post quotes Saul as saying he does not recognize the legality of his dismissal and plans to show up for work Monday morning like any other day.

That’s going to be pretty awkward when Saul shows up and presumably SSA personnel have to physically bar him from going to his office! And yet that’s not actually what’s going to happen. Saul plans to go to work Monday morning by logging in from his home in New York – Saul’s a big-time apparel industry executive and GOP donor.

Needless to say, that comes with a bit less drama. Presumably all the folks who are actually in charge of the agency have to do is change his password.

Another bit of irony. What paved the way for this decision was the recent Supreme Court decision which stems from the controversy over whether Trump could can the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.