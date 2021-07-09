The Low Drama of Work From Home

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: New York businessman Andrew Saul arrives for his confirmation hearing to be commissioner of the Social Security Administration before the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate O... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: New York businessman Andrew Saul arrives for his confirmation hearing to be commissioner of the Social Security Administration before the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill October 02, 2018 in Washington, DC. The former chairman of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board and a New York Metropolitan Transit Authority board member, Saul ran for Congress in 2007 but dropped out of the race when it was reported that two of his campaign donors were bidding to build on MTA property. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 9, 2021 5:51 p.m.

Work from home has been a boon or a loss for people across the US. Now it’s deprived just-fired former Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul of some what appears to be some much-desired drama. In their write-up of Saul’s firing, which didn’t note that TPM reported the news first but we totally don’t care about those things, the Post quotes Saul as saying he does not recognize the legality of his dismissal and plans to show up for work Monday morning like any other day.

That’s going to be pretty awkward when Saul shows up and presumably SSA personnel have to physically bar him from going to his office! And yet that’s not actually what’s going to happen. Saul plans to go to work Monday morning by logging in from his home in New York – Saul’s a big-time apparel industry executive and GOP donor.

Needless to say, that comes with a bit less drama. Presumably all the folks who are actually in charge of the agency have to do is change his password.

Another bit of irony. What paved the way for this decision was the recent Supreme Court decision which stems from the controversy over whether Trump could can the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
