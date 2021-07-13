Oh No You Don’t: Fired Trump-Era Official Who Won’t Leave Is Blocked From Agency’s Computers

Former Trump-appointed Social Security Administration commissioner Andrew Saul, who’s been stubbornly clutching onto his post after President Joe Biden axed him last week, hit a snag in his gambit on Monday.

Saul attempted to log into work from his home on Monday – only to reportedly discover he’d been blocked from the agency’s computer systems.

“I’m here to do the job, but I can’t do anything with the communications shut down,” he complained to the Washington Post.

However, the former official indicated that he wasn’t giving up the fight.

“Stay tuned,” he said.

Meanwhile, acting commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi has been working to roll back Saul’s policies, which aimed to chip away at disabled Americans’ access to Social Security benefits.

Saul, who had ignored Biden’s request for his resignation before the President fired him Friday, vowed to stay in his post, saying that he considered himself to be “the term-protected commissioner of Social Security.”

Republicans who spent four years allowing Trump to weaponize whatever agency he wanted for his political interests kicked up a fuss over Saul’s firing and accused Biden of politicizing the agency.