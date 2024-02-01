Notice, Part 2

Latest
By
|
February 1, 2024 10:22 a.m.
Yesterday I wrote that a subset of users were experiencing a couple issues. We now believe this issue has been resolved. The source of the problem was some server maintenance work gone awry by one of our hosting partners. But our crack team of developers figured out what was going on, notified the partner, and they were able to fix the issues last night.

Thanks to all the readers who wrote in, was a big help. Teamwork makes the dreamwork.

Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo) is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office.
