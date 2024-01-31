Latest
1 day ago
Dissenters Decry ‘Judge-Driven’ Mistakes As 8th Circuit Declines To Hear Major Voting Case
5 days ago
Trump Owes Giuliani For Legal Work, Rudy Suggests In Bankruptcy Filing
5 days ago
Jury Determines Trump Must Pay $83 Million In Damages For Defaming E. Jean Carroll
6 days ago
Flaunting, Not Flouting: Abbott Stages Big Show Along Border After SCOTUS Rules Against Him

Notice

By
|
January 31, 2024 1:36 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

We are aware of an issue currently affecting some users that prevents them from accessing site features and also displays the wrong number of ads. Specifically, we believe it’s affecting users from the greater Chicago area.

If you are experiencing this issue, you could help us resolve it by letting us know if any of the following are true for you:

  • You are NOT from the greater Chicago area.
  • Logging into TPM while on another network resolves the issue. For example, if you have trouble using the site on your mobile device while on a wifi network, but not  when wifi is off and you are using cellular data.

You can contact us at siteissues at talkingpointsmemo dot com.

Getting this fixed is the top priority and we apologize for the inconvenience.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: