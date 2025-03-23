New On The Market: ‘Empty Chair’ Town Halls

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

They’re happening: ’empty chair’ town halls in Republican districts pretty much all over the place. This weekend we’ve got reports in Columbus, Ohio for Sens, Moreno and Husted, on Maryland’s eastern shore, where Jamie Raskin had to show up in place of Andy Harris, in Little Rock for French Hill, Tom Cotton and John Boozman, in Lexington for Andy Barr, in Billings nearly a 1,000 showed up for no shows Daines, Sheehy and Downing, about 300 for Daines, Sheehy and Zinke in Missoula, Fairbanks, Juneau, Anchorage and other towns in Alaska for Begich and Sullivan, another big turnout for no show Darrell Issa outside San Diego, Indiana for no shows Banks, Young and Stutzman (Banks sent donuts).

These are, I must say, quite ingenious. Almost all of these are very red districts. And they’re not a few people showing up holding signs. The one in Little Rock had 800 attendees. There were reportedly 1,000 in Lexington. The others seem to have had comparable numbers if not quite that many. When people want town halls because they want to express displeasure to their Trump-Elon-supporting members of Congress it’s pretty striking that you can get this kind of turn out when those folks are not even going to be there. These events create a big, fat news pegs for stories and conversation about the fact that Republicans are refusing to face their constituents. On top of that they’re powerful organizing events. It’s basically all win.

From anecdotal reports and eyeballing photos the attendees seem to be mostly middle-aged and predominantly white. That’s not surprising. That’s basically the Democrats’ suburban normie high-voter-turnout base.

Meanwhile AOC and Bernie Sanders toured through Colorado and Arizona drawing legitimately huge crowds which seemed, again just looking at crowd photos, to have a broader age range. I don’t think that’s surprising. They were billed as notional ‘town halls’ but they were actually pretty large outdoor rallies with top draws from the progressive wing of the Democratic party.

Hear of a town hall in your long-suffering red jurisdiction? Let me know.