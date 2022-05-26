Latest
1 hour ago ago
It’s Official: Michigan GOPers Who Submitted Forged Signatures Are Off The Ballot, For Now
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 28: Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, talks with reporters in the senate subway before the continuation of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago ago
Jordan Demands Jan. 6 Panel Show Him Evidence It Has Collected About Him
6 hours ago ago
Trump Still Plans To Appear At NRA Convention Days After Texas School Shooting
6 hours ago ago
Fake Trump Elector Now On Track To Take Over Wisconsin Elections Commission

Listen To This: The Unthinkable, Again

May 26, 2022 2:38 p.m.

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the Texas school shooting and Tuesday’s primary races.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
