I hope you get a chance to read this article by Josh Kovensky. The same Ukrainian nationals, working for Russian intelligence, who were feeding the anti-Biden “dirt” to Rudy Giuliani in 2019/2020 were later (in 2021/2022) tasked with prepping the ground for Russia’s invasion in February 2022.