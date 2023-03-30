Latest
March 29, 2023 9:52 p.m.
I hope you get a chance to read this article by Josh Kovensky. The same Ukrainian nationals, working for Russian intelligence, who were feeding the anti-Biden “dirt” to Rudy Giuliani in 2019/2020 were later (in 2021/2022) tasked with prepping the ground for Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
