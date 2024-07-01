One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

More Thoughts on the Debate and It’s Aftermath

As with my last post, a few thoughts not organized into a single argument but presented as a list of items. On the question of Biden dropping out, I hear people say surely there’s another leading Democrat who is up to this challenge? Or how can it be there’s no way to do this? Or, to me personally, why can’t you see that this is the obvious thing to do? The best way I can answer this is to say that my assumption is that switching candidates now is the equivalent of pricing in 10 or 20 debate-night disasters. That doesn’t include how the next person does. I mean the simple act of making the switch. I’m not asking you to believe that’s true for the moment. Maybe you disagree and that’s fine. But if you’re trying to understand my reasoning, that is a significant part of what it’s based on. Needless to say, you need to be certain the current plan is hopeless and that the person X is going to really knock it out of the park if you make the switch. Again, I have my own assumptions and theories that get me to that conclusion. I note it here just to give you a sense of why, while I’m not ruling anything out, I’m still very skeptical about a switch.