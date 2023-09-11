More on Musk, Starlink and Ukraine

I wanted to share this email from TPM Reader VN. It picks up where we left off talking about Elon Musk, Ukraine and the rise of the state-like global oligarchs. VN’s email may read like a criticism or a rejoinder of my earlier points. But as we discussed in our subsequent correspondence, I basically agree with the points they make.

Musk’s behavior has been atrocious. But he shouldn’t have been allowed to be in that position in the first place. That’s on the Pentagon and the U.S. government more generally. In the first rush of enthusiasm and support for Ukraine, Musk shipped a bunch of free Starlink devices to Ukraine and agreed to cover the cost of the service. Later when he cooled on Ukraine he started threatening to shut the service off if the Pentagon didn’t pick up the tab. That’s standard mercurial behavior from Musk. But of course the Pentagon and more broadly the U.S. should be picking up the tab. Much as I loathe the person Musk has turned out to be, I remember thinking at the time, how can this even be a question? Of course they should pick up the tab. The idea that we’d leave it to the whim of someone like Musk to be covering the cost of mission-critical technology for an ally at war is crazy. The back and forth over the cost got sufficiently messy that it has always been unclear to me whether there wasn’t something more to the argument. But, again, of course the U.S. should pay for it — at least once it was clear how critical it would be to the Ukrainian war effort.

The whole brouhaha and how the whole disagreement about cost spun a bit out of control appeared to stem from three basic reasons. First, at the outset of the war it simply wasn’t clear to people at the Pentagon or many other places that Starlink’s service would be as critical as it was. This must at least to some degree be because of the central role drones and even off the shelf drones have played in the war, as well as the small reconnaissance and tactical units the Ukrainian army relies on. Second, the whole U.S. government seemed slow to grasp just how central not only Musk’s companies but Musk himself had become to critical technology that foreign militaries could be dependent on. Third, building on one and two, they didn’t realize quite what a freak Musk had become.

It’s worth noting that at least Musk’s public transition to freakdom was happening as the war was breaking out and getting under way. It’s interesting to think of the difference between how a major defense contractor is seen within the Pentagon procurement apparatus and what many of us were seeing unfold in real time on Twitter. Did those two paths cross? Probably not much. I don’t know what the relevant parties have made of it but the idea that a major U.S. defense contractor — SpaceX/Starlink definitely counts — is in regular communication with the Russian government and even the Russian President and making military supply decisions on that basis is simply crazy. CRAZY.

Even now, as the U.S. and Ukraine try to catch up, he’s clearly still too big for the rules to apply to him.

In any case, with all that preview, here’s VN …