One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Memories of SCTV

 Member Newsletter
April 2, 2024 3:41 p.m.
CHICAGO - DECEMBER 12: Harold Ramis, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Jo Flanerty, Andrea Martin and Martin Short attend an SCTV panel discussion in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Second City at 1616 N. Wells A... CHICAGO - DECEMBER 12: Harold Ramis, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Jo Flanerty, Andrea Martin and Martin Short attend an SCTV panel discussion in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Second City at 1616 N. Wells Avenue on December 12, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Second City) MORE LESS

Do you remember Joe Flaherty? He died yesterday at age 82, according to this obituary in the Times. I only half remembered his name. But I definitely remembered him, his various characters and even more the show he was part of, Second City TV. Did you watch this show either at the time it aired (1976-1984) or since? I’m not sure how well known it is today. But I watched it as a little kid when it first ran and even today I can remember my uncontrollable bouts of laughter. It was the kind of stuff I’d remember or play back in my head the next day in school and just start giggling in a way I couldn’t control and then get in trouble for disrupting class. Eventually I came up with a list of really sad things I would have on hand to think about if some part of the last episode popped into my mind during class or even worse during a test. Like that funny.

Want to keep reading?

Join TPM and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog
I'm already subscribed

Not yet a TPM Member?

I'm already subscribed

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: