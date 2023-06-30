Latest
26 mins ago
Supreme Court’s Right Wing Strikes Down Biden Student Debt Relief Plan
4 hours ago
Newly Unearthed Emails Show Trump Attorneys Coordinating Fake Electors
21 hours ago
Supreme Court Justices Get Unusually Personal In Landmark Affirmative Action Case 
The TRUTH Social website is seen on a mobile device with an image of former US president Donald Trump in the background in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on 23 February, 2022. TRUTH Social is a newly developed social media platform by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) modelled after Twitter. The initiative was taken after Trump himself had been banned from Facebook and Twitter in 2021. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto)
23 hours ago
Florida Men Charged With Insider Trading Ahead of Truth Social Launch

Meatball Ron in the TPM Vortex?

By
|
June 30, 2023 10:06 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

We’re on an emerging investigative story that we just learned about this morning. Ron DeSantis apparently came to Manhattan to have pizza with Tucker Carlson replacement Jesse Waters. You can see an image here from a screen capture from Axios.

But here’s where the story gets weird. DeSantis was apparently there to make the point that liberals want to take away your pizza — coal fired ovens, etc. But this isn’t just any pizza joint. This is the pizza place about 150 feet or so from TPM World Headquarters. So basically TPMers eat there all the time. Admittedly not as often as we once did since we are still on a fairly unstructured hybrid work regime, a mix of work from home and in office with most of the time in the latter category. (Workers these days, amirite?) But still. You get the idea. Comin’ right into our territory. All but a taunt to TPM, which we’re happy to take up.

The issue here is coal-fired ovens. And we’re now investigating the claim of one of our readers that this location actually has some kind of scrubbers installed to reduce emissions, which would make the whole caper a bit of a campaign research fail.

There’s also the additional issue that photographic evidence suggests this may have been the first time Ron had ever seen a pizza. And it’s possible the Fox crew may have had to do some exposure therapy introducing him to pizza before they rolled cameras.

We’ll keep you posted on what we learn.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: