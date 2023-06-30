Meatball Ron in the TPM Vortex?

We’re on an emerging investigative story that we just learned about this morning. Ron DeSantis apparently came to Manhattan to have pizza with Tucker Carlson replacement Jesse Waters. You can see an image here from a screen capture from Axios.

But here’s where the story gets weird. DeSantis was apparently there to make the point that liberals want to take away your pizza — coal fired ovens, etc. But this isn’t just any pizza joint. This is the pizza place about 150 feet or so from TPM World Headquarters. So basically TPMers eat there all the time. Admittedly not as often as we once did since we are still on a fairly unstructured hybrid work regime, a mix of work from home and in office with most of the time in the latter category. (Workers these days, amirite?) But still. You get the idea. Comin’ right into our territory. All but a taunt to TPM, which we’re happy to take up.

The issue here is coal-fired ovens. And we’re now investigating the claim of one of our readers that this location actually has some kind of scrubbers installed to reduce emissions, which would make the whole caper a bit of a campaign research fail.

There’s also the additional issue that photographic evidence suggests this may have been the first time Ron had ever seen a pizza. And it’s possible the Fox crew may have had to do some exposure therapy introducing him to pizza before they rolled cameras.

We’ll keep you posted on what we learn.