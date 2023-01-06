Latest
Some (Small) Movement

By
|
January 6, 2023 12:49 p.m.

The 12th ballot for speaker is underway, and Kevin McCarthy has already picked up a few new votes. That’s the first movement toward McCarthy in a couple of days. It doesn’t appear at this point to be a wholesale capitulation by McCarthy foes. But if you’re following closely for a sign of a shift, there’s a few so far. Check it out.

Late Update: More flipped votes since I first posted this. We’re up to around a dozen new votes for McCarthy. Unless we have some already cast votes changed before voting closes, it doesn’t add up to enough votes to put McCarthy over the top. But clearly a significant shift, the first all week in McCarthy’s favor.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
