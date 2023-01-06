LIVE COVERAGE

The Radicalization Of The Modern Day GOP Remains On Full Display As House Heads Toward Historic 12th Vote

January 6, 2023
Washington , D.C. - January 5: Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sits in the chamber as the House meets for a third day of voting and convenes the 118th Congress, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol i... Washington , D.C. - January 5: Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sits in the chamber as the House meets for a third day of voting and convenes the 118th Congress, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 6, 2023

As we enter day four of the speakership race, the increasingly embarrassing and chaotic divide between the Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) allies and the 20 MAGA-enthralled conservative detractors is more fluid than ever.

Some overnight reports indicate that there has been significant progress made on the deal to get the hardliners on board with a McCarthy speakership, while others indicate there is a possible deal that may not be enough for McCarthy to get the votes he needs. And some are pushing for a new candidate to get the Never Kevins on board.

Meanwhile, McCarthy insists the House shouldn’t adjourn for a significant period of time, like the weekend, until a speaker is elected. This could be a very long weekend for lawmakers.

Like we said… fluid.

As always, the tireless TPM team will keep you in the loop. Follow along here:

More Less

