The Radicalization Of The Modern Day GOP Remains On Full Display As House Heads Toward Historic 12th Vote

As we enter day four of the speakership race, the increasingly embarrassing and chaotic divide between the Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) allies and the 20 MAGA-enthralled conservative detractors is more fluid than ever.

Some overnight reports indicate that there has been significant progress made on the deal to get the hardliners on board with a McCarthy speakership, while others indicate there is a possible deal that may not be enough for McCarthy to get the votes he needs. And some are pushing for a new candidate to get the Never Kevins on board.

Meanwhile, McCarthy insists the House shouldn’t adjourn for a significant period of time, like the weekend, until a speaker is elected. This could be a very long weekend for lawmakers.

Like we said… fluid.

As always, the tireless TPM team will keep you in the loop. Follow along here: