For all the endlessly merited outrage about Justice Alito being outed as the second pro-insurrection Justice (I mean, more evidence, no surprise), it seems like the response on Capitol Hill is truly low energy.

From TPM Reader HS …

I’ve been a reader since the 2000 election and live in San Francisco. When the story on Alito came out last week, I called Senator Padilla, a Judiciary committee member, and left a message about how outrageous it was and hoped that as a member of the committee, he would call for hearings and investigations (no one answered). I also called Senator Durban’s office (picked up on first ring) and communicated the same.

Today, I called my Senator again. His staff person said “I haven’t been briefed on his position and I will be happy to pass on your message” That’s it. No response at all. CALIFORNIA!