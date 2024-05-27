News Alert

TPM’s Josh Kovensky will be liveblogging closing arguments in the Trump trial beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. Join him and us for a big week, with the jury finally getting the case.
17 hours agoThe Perplexing Geography of Abortion Opinion
2 days agoScenes From a MAGA Meltdown: Inside the ‘America First’ Movement’s War Over Democracy
2 days agoFor The Women Who Accused The Trump Campaign Of Harassment, It’s Been More Harassment
3 days agoWho Kissed the Ring At the Trump Trial?
|May 24, 2024 1:47 p.m.
Today I got an email from a publication you know the name of telling me that they’re very excited to…
|May 24, 2024 1:05 p.m.
I want to commend to your attention this article from Nate Cohn at the Times. It looks at the weak…
|May 24, 2024 10:36 a.m.
We have our first arrest tied to the vigilante attacks on the UCLA Gaza encampment on April 30th. In some…