Trump, DA’s Office Make Their Closing Arguments To The Jury

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after lunch for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21, 2024 in New York City. Trump was c...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after lunch for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president to face trial on criminal charges. (Photo by Mark Peterson - Pool/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS