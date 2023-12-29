Listen To This: What If We’d Been Mean To Robert E. Lee?

Kate and TPM’s Josh Marshall talk with Professor Heather Cox Richardson about the state of American democracy and how we got here.
Belaboring The Point is now on YouTube! Check out the latest video episode of the podcast here.
Kate and TPM’s Josh Marshall talk with Professor Heather Cox Richardson about the state of American democracy and how we got here.
Belaboring The Point is now on YouTube! Check out the latest video episode of the podcast here.
I wanted to take a moment to marvel over the Nikki Haley situation with you. The conventional take is that…
Since this will be the final Backchannel of 2023, I want to devote it to a note of thanks as…
I give you my favorite editorial fail of the final week of 2023, from the Times write-up of the Maine…