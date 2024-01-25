Latest
3 hours ago
Flaunting, Not Flouting: Abbott Stages Big Show Along Border After SCOTUS Rules Against Him
4 hours ago
Trump Gives Minutes-Long Testimony, Speaks Out Of Turn, Mutters ‘This Is Not America’
7 hours ago
Navarro Sentenced To 4 Months In Prison For Refusing To Comply With Jan 6 Subpoena
7 hours ago
Romney: Trump Killing Immigration Deal To Keep Using Border Against Biden ‘Appalling’

Listen To This: The First (And Maybe Last) Primary

By
|
January 25, 2024 1:35 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh break down the New Hampshire primary results and crown a toady of the night.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: