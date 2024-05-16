Latest
2 hours ago
Warren’s Consumer Protection Agency Saved In New SCOTUS Decision—Authored By Thomas 
3 hours ago
Red States Seek To Make Anti-Abortion Regimes Absolute By Boxing Out Democratic Prosecutors
21 hours ago
RNC Brings Trump’s Non-Citizen Voting Fixation To Arizona Courts
2 days ago
Trump Attorney Starts Off Cohen Cross With Limp Exam

Listen To This: For Whom The Bell Polls

By
|
May 16, 2024 12:24 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh analyze the presidential polling landscape plus some breaking news about the debates.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: