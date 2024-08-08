Latest
1 hour ago
A Journey Through the Authoritarian New Right
3 hours ago
MAGA Group ‘True the Vote’ Is Working With Sheriffs To Monitor Drop Boxes
2 days ago
Progressives Are Very Excited About ‘Vibes Candidate’ Tim Walz
2 days ago
The Democrats’ Secret Weapon

Listen To This: Balls To The Walz

By
|
August 8, 2024 12:28 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss VP Kamala Harris’ veep pick and the first few weeks of her campaign.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: