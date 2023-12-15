One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Leveraged Buyout? Is Christian Ziegler Looking for Cash to Put the FL GOP Out of Its Misery?

December 15, 2023 10:11 a.m.
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 2: Christian Ziegler attends a rally at the Hillsborough County Republican Party office in Tampa on November 2, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

News comes this morning that Christian Ziegler, embattled chair of the Florida GOP, accused rapist and one half (or perhaps one third) of the threesoming Zieglers, wants a buyout. Yes, a buyout. Usually we think of a buyout as a cash offer in exchange for some property interest in something, or a job in which someone has something akin to a property interest. It’s not usually something you get when you agree to relinquish an elected political office. But as we noted earlier, the bylaws of the Florida GOP don’t appear to contain any process for firing a party chair. The party can ask him to leave. They can investigate him. But they can’t fire him. So far Ziegler has been adamant in his refusal to resign.

