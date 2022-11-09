Josh Going Totally Old School Blogging Blog #2

1:35 AM: Checked in with a few sources. Looks like Rep. Boebert probably squeaks through. But not a sure thing.

1:31 AM: It looks not impossible at this point that you have a very think GOP House majority that rests in significant measure in a series of close pick ups from New York State. That would be absurd and improbable and show the crazy repercussions of the New York State redistricting debacle. But it could also have some very weird effects in 2023. You get into a scenario where leadership needs to force inherently vulnerable Republicans to toe the Marjorie Greene/Jim Jordan line. Weird hypothetical. But at this point not that hypothetical.

12:58 AM: NBC calls the Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman.

12:21 AM: It seems like there’s a real chance Lauren Boebert might lose her seat tonight (this morning, sorry.)

12:10 AM: It’s looking like it will be a very thin GOP majority in the House.

11:51 PM: A week ago I mentioned North Carolina’s Bo Hines, the Republican who was recommending community boards to review whether individual rape and/or incest victims had a rough enough situation to merit getting an abortion. Cook rated this race a GOP leaning toss up. He just conceded defeat.

11:36 PM: Nathaniel Rakich of 538 makes the very good point that while Tim Ryan went down to defeat against the odious weasel JD Vance his campaign probably played a key role in down-ballot D wins in the House.