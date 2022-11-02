GOP House Candidate Proposes New Post-Dobbs Rape Panels

WILMINGTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 23: Bo Hines, a Republican candidate for US Representative is seen during a Save America rally for former President Donald Trump at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilm...

WILMINGTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 23: Bo Hines, a Republican candidate for US Representative is seen during a Save America rally for former President Donald Trump at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. The "Save America" rally was a continuation of Donald Trump's effort to advance the Republican agenda by energizing voters and highlighting candidates and causes. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS