Latest
6 hours ago
Florida Chief Justice Pushes Fetal Personhood At Argument For Abortion Amendment
9 hours ago
The ‘Nuclear’ Election Conspiracy Doc Trump Cited In Court Is A Sign Of Things To Come
1 day ago
What Does Today’s Immunity Decision Mean For Trump’s Delay Strategy?
1 day ago
READ: Trump Not Immune From Prosecution, DC Circuit Rules

Johnson Like Achilles

By
|
February 7, 2024 5:34 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I wrote earlier that I doubted Speaker Mike Johnson was in any trouble. Because the kind of people who fire GOP Speakers don’t think any of this clown show is a problem. I think this is obvious. But in case you had any doubt, Freedom Caucus dead-ender Clay Higgins tweeted this afternoon that far from being a clownish failure Johnson is more like an Iron Age hero walking right off the pages of Homer. “Mike Johnson is enduring withering attacks from every faction. Iron sharpeneth iron. He’s getting stronger.”

So there you go. Mike Johnson is likely just fine.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: