Is West Virginia Okay?

I’m not sure what can be done about West Virginia, a sad thing since it’s a state born in refusal to commit treason on behalf of the Confederacy, a good thing. In any case, the headline of this article is that the West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is the state’s top elections officer. He’s now running for governor. And in a recent debate for the GOP gubernatorial nomination he said the 2020 election was stolen and … well, it was stolen by the CIA, folks.

But it gets worse.

Here are two paragraphs from the article, which tell us a lot about Trump era politics in the West Virginia GOP …

Businessman Chris Miller, son of Congresswoman Carol Miller, when asked if the election was stolen responded “possibly.” House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, son of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, would only say that West Virginia elections were secure and would go no farther. A fourth gubernatorial candidate, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who did not attend the debate, signed West Virginia on to a 2020 federal lawsuit that sought to invalidate election results in Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed it for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution.

Basically a fetid clot of nepotism and election denial. Sad.