Latest
17 hours ago
Trump Hopes To Use Outlandish Cyber Vote Switching Conspiracies As Part Of Defense
18 hours ago
Texas Woman Forced To Flee State For Abortion While State Supreme Court Takes Its Time
22 hours ago
Special Counsel Jack Smith Moves To Fast-Track Trump Immunity Claim To SCOTUS
4 days ago
Suspect In MLK Home Arson Posted About ‘Cult’ Leader

Is West Virginia Okay?

By
|
December 12, 2023 10:05 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I’m not sure what can be done about West Virginia, a sad thing since it’s a state born in refusal to commit treason on behalf of the Confederacy, a good thing. In any case, the headline of this article is that the West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is the state’s top elections officer. He’s now running for governor. And in a recent debate for the GOP gubernatorial nomination he said the 2020 election was stolen and … well, it was stolen by the CIA, folks.

But it gets worse.

Here are two paragraphs from the article, which tell us a lot about Trump era politics in the West Virginia GOP …

Businessman Chris Miller, son of Congresswoman Carol Miller, when asked if the election was stolen responded “possibly.” House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, son of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, would only say that West Virginia elections were secure and would go no farther.

A fourth gubernatorial candidate, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who did not attend the debate, signed West Virginia on to a 2020 federal lawsuit that sought to invalidate election results in Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed it for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution.

Basically a fetid clot of nepotism and election denial. Sad.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: