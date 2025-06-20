One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Is There Fire Behind the Sergio Gor Smoke?

June 20, 2025 5:25 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds an executive order he signed during an Ambassador Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House with (L-R) Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Sergio Gor, assista... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds an executive order he signed during an Ambassador Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House with (L-R) Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Sergio Gor, assistant to President Donald Trump and Director of the Presidential Personnel Office, and Charles Kushner, nominee for US Ambassador to France on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the meeting, Trump answered questions from reporters on the news that Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, was accidentally added to a Signal group chat of top administration officials, where highly sensitive national security information was discussed. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

I wanted to flag your attention to a story bubbling up in the MAGA world that may amount to something or may be merely entertaining. It turns on a guy named Sergio Gor, a 38-year-old who is in charge of the Presidential Personnel Office. He’s in charge of vetting presidential appointees, but with an apparently very Trumpian emphasis on evidences of political loyalty as opposed to more conventional kind of reviews. But it turns out that Gor himself has yet to submit what is called an SF-86, the standard form for appointees who need a high level security clearance. So the guy in charge of vetting political appointees has yet to submit his own materials to be vetted himself. Not great, but the kind of mix of incompetence and probable sleaze that’s pretty standard in Trumpland.

But now there’s a bit more.

