Interesting Note on Cognition and Anger

I wanted to share a note I received from TPM Reader JR and my reply. Helps me refine my understanding of what we see in both Biden and Trump and how they are both perceived.

From TPM Reader JR …

I’m a practicing psychiatrist who has evaluated many people over the years for dementia. Based on my experience, Josh M is on to something when he wrote about how Trump’s anger makes him seem less cognitively impaired than Biden.

It’s well known within the mental health field that dementia is often missed in the setting of patients who express anger and are explosive in general. Why this is I’m not sure (maybe having to do with the incorrect assumption that anger shows a level of higher cognitive functioning?) but it happens a lot even with trained professionals in the field. When you add in something like a stutter (which is more often than not misconstrued as a sign of cognitive impairment), the perception (versus reality) gap between Biden and Trump becomes that much larger. As such, by showing anger Biden is not only reducing that gap but also showing some “dominance posturing” which I suspect is a crucial, if unfortunate part of how people evaluate candidates at that level.

This was my reply …