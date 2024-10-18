Latest
4 hours ago
Chutkan Unseals Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 Appendices Over Trump Objections
1 day ago
JD Vance Finally Admits He Does Not Think Trump Lost The 2020 Election
2 days ago
Fulton County Judge Derails Georgia Election Board’s Last Minute Plans
2 days ago
Abortion Rights Group Sues To Stop DeSantis Admin Pressure Campaign On TV Stations

Inside TPM: Matthew Wozniak and Jacob Harris

By
|
October 18, 2024 10:40 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A couple weeks ago I spoke with TPM’s developers, Matt Wozniak and Jacob Harris, about everything from the evolution of the site’s tech stack to books they’d recommend to living in Florida under the DeSantis regime. You simply cannot tell the story of TPM without Woz, as we call him, who has had the heroic challenge of managing TPM’s tech infrastructure for over 12 years. When Jacob came aboard several years ago, it was a true turning point for the organization. A lot of the work they do isn’t sexy but it’s all extremely important and directly correlates to our ability to be lean and efficient, which ultimately helps us survive and thrive. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • ALERT
    By
    |
    October 18, 2024 2:18 p.m.

    There appears to be a scam text operation targeting ACTBLUE donors in which the text basically tries impersonate or imitate…

  • Ground Games
    By
    |
    October 18, 2024 2:06 p.m.

    I wrote a lot earlier in the month about the questions marks surrounding the Republican and Trump ground operations in…

  • Into The Storm
    By
    |
    October 18, 2024 10:56 a.m.

    This new piece in The Atlantic captures what the article’s author, Ron Brownstein, portrays as the current air of pessimism,…

  • Inside TPM: Matthew Wozniak and Jacob Harris
    By
    |
    October 18, 2024 10:40 a.m.

    A couple weeks ago I spoke with TPM’s developers, Matt Wozniak and Jacob Harris, about everything from the evolution of…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: