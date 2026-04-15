Inside the Degenerate Culture of the Trumper Paramilitaries

I wanted to make sure you had a chance to read this piece TPM’s Hunter Walker published over the weekend about “challenge coins” being distributed at the mass deportation hub in Minneapolis celebrating operating “metro surge,” the ICE invasion that resulted in the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in addition to longer litany of abuse, violence and general predation. As you can see, the visuals are some mix of first person shooter and Aryan Nations rally. As we note in the piece, it’s hard to know at just what level of officialdom these trinkets were produced and signed off on. But they’re artifacts of the violent and degenerate culture that spawned those two murders. If you didn’t get a chance to read it this weekend I hope you will now.

In addition, there are cases like this from ICE offices around the country. So we are looking for more examples. If you’ve been privy to similar instances — maybe you’ve seen similar challenge coins distributed around other ICE or CBP operation — please let us know. You can contact us through our normal tips line or by secure channels, all of which are described here.